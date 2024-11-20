 />
Andhra Pradesh Govt. urged to ensure justice to 2018 Group-I services aspirants

The candidates seek justice after court confirms irregularities in Group-I Mains exam, urging TDP-led government to act

Published - November 20, 2024 05:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The Andhra Pradesh High Court confirmed irregularities in the Group-I (Mains) examination and directed the APPSC to conduct it again, evaluate answer scripts, and complete the selection process within six months. File

The Andhra Pradesh High Court confirmed irregularities in the Group-I (Mains) examination and directed the APPSC to conduct it again, evaluate answer scripts, and complete the selection process within six months. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Candidates who appeared for the Group-I Mains examination in 2018 and approached the court alleging irregularities in the conduct and evaluation of the answer scripts have urged the TDP-led coalition government to ensure justice to them.

In a statement on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), the candidates said on March 13, 2024, the Andhra Pradesh High Court, after hearing their petition, confirmed that irregularities had taken place and directed the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to conduct the Group-I (Mains) examination afresh, evaluate the answer scripts as per the stipulated norms and complete the selection process within six months.

They said, but the then YSR Congress Party government appealed against the court verdict and secured an interim order. The candidates said TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was then the leader of the Opposition, had condemned the YSRCP stand on the issue and had assured that his party would ensure justice to the thousands of Group-I service aspirants.

Stating that even after completing five months in power, the TDP-led coalition government had not fulfilled its promise to the aspirants who faced difficult situations, some of them crossing the age bar and others serious financial constraints.

