GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh govt. urged to address longstanding issues of Transport Dept. employees

Published - July 07, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Vijayawada

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu addressing the A.P. PTD Employees’ Union executive meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday.

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu addressing the A.P. PTD Employees’ Union executive meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The Public Transport Department (APSRTC) Employees Union’s State president P. Damodara Rao on July 7 (Sunday) drew the State government’s attention to the employees’ issues.

Speaking at the union’s State executive meeting, Mr. Damodara Rao said that medical services to the employees through referral hospitals had been withdrawn after the merger of the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into the government. He said the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) being implemented now by deducting certain amounts from the employees’ salaries was not beneficial for them.

In the last five years, he said besides recruitment of the kin of the deceased APSRTC employees on compassionate grounds, no new recruitments had been made. He appealed to the government to take up a recruitment drive to fill the thousands of vacant posts of drivers, conductors and maintenance staff.

Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati State Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said he had recently made a representation to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan drawing his attention to the need to address the government employees’ grievances. The payment of pending arrears pertaining to the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), payment of DA arrears since 2018 and arrears due for payment to the deceased and retired employees, implementation of government schemes to outsources employees and regularisation of the contract employees.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State general secretary G. Obulesu welcomed the government’s decision to extend free bus travel facility to women the state and said it would benefit the APSRTC. He said the government should increase the number of buses in the APSRTC fleet and further improve transport services to people in the State.

The union’s State general secretary G.V. Narasaiah said had apprised the APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao of the several issues faced by the employees and he had assured that he would take them to the notice of the government.

Employees’ union working president P. Subramanyam Raju, State deputy general secretaries G. Narayana Rao, M.D. Prasad and P. Bhanu Murthy, State chief vice-president K. Nageswara Rao, treasurer Md. A. Siddique and others participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.