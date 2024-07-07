Andhra Pradesh govt. urged to address longstanding issues of Transport Dept. employees

The Public Transport Department (APSRTC) Employees Union’s State president P. Damodara Rao on July 7 (Sunday) drew the State government’s attention to the employees’ issues.

Speaking at the union’s State executive meeting, Mr. Damodara Rao said that medical services to the employees through referral hospitals had been withdrawn after the merger of the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into the government. He said the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) being implemented now by deducting certain amounts from the employees’ salaries was not beneficial for them.

In the last five years, he said besides recruitment of the kin of the deceased APSRTC employees on compassionate grounds, no new recruitments had been made. He appealed to the government to take up a recruitment drive to fill the thousands of vacant posts of drivers, conductors and maintenance staff.

Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati State Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said he had recently made a representation to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan drawing his attention to the need to address the government employees’ grievances. The payment of pending arrears pertaining to the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), payment of DA arrears since 2018 and arrears due for payment to the deceased and retired employees, implementation of government schemes to outsources employees and regularisation of the contract employees.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State general secretary G. Obulesu welcomed the government’s decision to extend free bus travel facility to women the state and said it would benefit the APSRTC. He said the government should increase the number of buses in the APSRTC fleet and further improve transport services to people in the State.

The union’s State general secretary G.V. Narasaiah said had apprised the APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao of the several issues faced by the employees and he had assured that he would take them to the notice of the government.

Employees’ union working president P. Subramanyam Raju, State deputy general secretaries G. Narayana Rao, M.D. Prasad and P. Bhanu Murthy, State chief vice-president K. Nageswara Rao, treasurer Md. A. Siddique and others participated in the meeting.