Andhra Pradesh govt. unveils targeted testing strategy

With the COVID-19 outbreak entering stage 2 in the State, the authorities are going to take up targeted testing of every person showing symptoms of the disease irrespective of travel history or proximity to foreign returnees and confirmed cases.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary P.V. Ramesh appealed to people to report to the authorities concerned if they experience dry cough, shortness of breath and other symptoms of COVID-19 by calling the toll-free number 104.

“The healthcare personnel concerned will reach out to you and take you to isolation. People can also report about relatives and acquaintances showing symptoms of COVID-19 and necessary testing will be carried out,” Dr. Ramesh said.

High-risk persons with existing ailments such as diabetes, blood pressure, tuberculosis, asthma and smoking habit should be careful and report to the government even if they notice minor symptoms, he said. He said the government is ready to tackle the situation and people’s cooperation is paramount in fighting the virus.

200 ventilators ordered

The State has over 800 ventilators at present and orders for the purchase of 200 more have been placed.

The government has over one lakh N-95 masks for healthcare personnel and 10,000 patient protection equipment are available in the State, he added.

He said the government has identified retired and private doctors, nurses, voluntary organisations that can be roped in to serve in future if necessary. Dr. Ramesh said it is possible to contain the spread of the virus and staying at home during the lockdown is the key.

He said the government is contemplating relaxation of timings set for the purchase of essentials in the morning. Other proposals such as supply via pushcarts to households are under also consideration.