Andhra Pradesh govt. to set up 11 offices to provide land registration services to Amaravati farmers

The Andhra Pradesh Government has made all arrangements to set up offices to provide land registration services to the farmers from the capital region of Amaravati. The government has plans to set up 11 such offices to facilitate the registration services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new offices will be set up at Undavalli, Penumaka, Nidamarru, Rayapudi, Nowlur, Kuragallu, Uddandarayunipalem, Mandadam, Velagapudi, Venkatapalem and Thulluru villages. Each office would have a Deputy Collector, a Tahasildar, a Deputy Tahaslidar, a surveyor, a digital assistant, apart from office sub-ordinates.

All these offices would render services related to land registration, registration of returnable developed lands to the farmers who gave away their land for the capital city, pending registrations and other grievances of the farmers. These offices would also provide land transfer services and help the government complete the process of Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) agreements by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for the balanced land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Land acquisition for capital

It is estimated that the APCRDA has to take nearly 3,000 acres from the farmers under the LPS and out of which, nearly 150 acres have been taken in the last three months.

“As the government is giving a top priority to the construction of the capital city of Amaravati and addressing the problems of the farmers, these offices are being established. I approved the file related to the establishment of these offices. The Revenue department will set up the offices in coordination with the APCRDA,” Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad told The Hindu.

The Minister said that these offices would help the farmers by ensuring proper land records. As many people are eager to settle the issues in Amaravati, the government has decided to ease the registration procedure, Mr. Satya Prasad added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.