Andhra Pradesh govt. to release series of policies in next couple of months

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has been contemplating the release of a series of policies including liquor, revised free sand, industrial, MSME, skill development, horticulture, solar energy, and others apart from presenting a ‘vision document’ for 2047. All these are likely to be released in the months of September and October, in order to boost the economy.

In fact, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during a recent Collectors’ Conference, had clearly instructed the heads of various departments in the government to usher in these policies as early as possible, with a vision to reducing poverty and attracting investments.

A free sand policy is already in force, but the government is going to make certain amendments to it and release an enhanced policy on September 11 by enabling consumers to order the sand on online platforms and prevent corruption. The much-debated liquor policy would be introduced on October 1. As per the old policy, the government has been procuring the liquor from the distilleries and selling it at its own outlets. But in the new policy, the government hinted that it would likely withdraw from retail sales and encourage private players to run the outlets through an auction process.

In line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 of the Central government, the State government is also bringing a Vision Document 2047 for Andhra Pradesh. Apart from that, the Chief Minister has asked Collectors to bring district- and mandal-specific vision documents. All these documents would help lay a roadmap for development in the next 25 years.

Another focused area of the State government is MSME Policy, which would have special provisions for women empowerment. This time, the government is planning to give priority to the women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in establishing MSME industries and dedicate certain Special Economic Zones for women entrepreneurs.

“The AP Industrial Policy - 2024 would attract global giant players to set up their industries in the State, like which attracted between 2014-19”, observed a senior IAS officer at secretariat. The officer added that there would be sector-specific policies too, as single industrial policy may not fit for all kinds of industries.

The government would also introduce a Skill Development policy to enhance the skill set of the unemployed youth and ensure they get high paid salaries. The work from home (WFH) concept also under consideration, through which the government would promote youth to engage in employment. This is more particularly focusing on women unemployed youth in the state, according to the sources. The horticulture and fisheries policies are aimed at increasing a growth of at least 15% Year-on-Year (YoY).

In addition to the industrial and agricultural policies, the government has been preparing to undertake the infrastructure development works through People, Public, Private, Partnership (4Ps) model. The Chief Minister has been suggesting all the stakeholders to participate in bringing the 4Ps development model for the State. Mr. Naidu said that the prime objective of introducing the 4Ps model is reducing the poverty by encouraging top ten percent of developed people to help the least twenty percent of the underdeveloped citizens in the State. The government plans to ensure developing social infrastructure, generating employment to the youth in different sectors by enhancing their skills, which would help in reducing the poverty.

Apart from all these, the construction of the capital city of Amaravati is another major priority for the State government, with Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Administration P. Narayana asserting that the works would commence in the next three months.

