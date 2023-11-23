Andhra Pradesh govt. to release ₹81.64 crore under ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’, ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ schemes on November 23  

November 23, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government will release financial assistance of ₹81.64 crore for the beneficiaries of ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ schemes on November 23.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries with the click of a button at his camp office at Tadepalli.

As many as 10,511 couples who got married during the July-October quarter of 2023, would receive the benefits. Including the assistance of ₹81.64 crore, the government has deposited ₹348.84 crore into the accounts of 46,062 beneficiaries after the completion of the same quarter during which they applied, said a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government provides assistance to parents from poor financial backgrounds for performing their children’s marriages in a dignified manner through “YSR Kalyanamasthu” for girls belonging to SC, ST, BC, disabled, and construction workers’ families, and through “YSR Shaadi Tohfa” for the girls belonging to minority communities.

To avail of the benefits of YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes, passing the SSC examination has been made mandatory for the bride and the groom, and they must have attained the age 18 and 21 years respectively by the time of their marriage.

With this, the government is not only preventing child marriages but also ensuring that children get educated up to Intermediate with the help of “Jagananna Amma Vodi”. They can pursue higher education, and become graduates with full fee reimbursement through “Jagananna Vidya Deevena”, and avail of financial assistance for boarding and lodging through “Jagananna Vasathi Deevena”.

The previous government had failed to disburse marriage incentives amounting to ₹68.68 crore to 17,709 beneficiaries while the present government has almost doubled incentives under this scheme and is extending them to a broader range of beneficiaries, the release said.

For complete details, visit the Navasakam Beneficiary Management portal https://gsws-nbm.ap.gov.in For assistance, complaints and suggestions regarding “YSR Kalyanamasthu” and “YSR Shaadi Tohfa”, people can contact Jaganannaku Chebudham toll-free number 1902, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT