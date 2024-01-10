Andhra Pradesh govt. to release ₹431 crore under Jagananna Thodu scheme on January 11

January 10, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government will release ₹431.58 crore under the Jagananna Thodu, a scheme aimed at providing livelihood to streetvendors, on January 11 (Thursday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amount directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries with a click of a button from his camp office at Tadepalli.

The government is releasing the amount for the eighth time. The total amount of ₹431.58 crore includes the new interest-free loans of ₹417.94 crore. The interest-free loans would be provided through banks to 3,95,000 small and marginal traders and artisans at the rate of ₹10,000 while ₹13.64 crore would be provided to 5.81 lakh of the total 16,73,576 beneficiaries as interest subvention, said a release issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) on January 10 (Wednesday).

In addition to the interest reimbursement of ₹13.64 crore to be released on January 11 (Thursday), the government has so far reimbursed ₹88.33 crore as interest to 15.87 lakh beneficiaries who have repaid their loans on time. So far, ₹3,373.73 crore worth interest-free loans have been provided to petty traders, including ₹417. 94 crore to be released to 16,73,576 beneficiaries on January 11.

The petty traders who have 10 feet by 10 feet permanent or temporary business setup are eligible under the scheme. Likewise, the vendors who sell vegetables, fruits, and food products on pushcarts or have set up roadside tiffin stalls, hawk and sell products on motorcycles and auto-rickshaws, artisans engaged in making brass works, Bobbili Veena, Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys, Kalankari, puppets, lace works and other traditional crafts are also eligible, the release added.

