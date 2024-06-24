GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh govt to. publish White Paper on Polavaram project on June 28, says Minister

The document will have the details of the status of the project, technical and finance related constraints, says Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu

Published - June 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
The Prlavaram project has lost its original strength, says Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu.

The Prlavaram project has lost its original strength, says Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu. | Photo Credit: File photo

 

Of the seven White Papers planned to be released by the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, the first will be on the status of the Polavaram irrigation project being constructed on the Godavari River. 

The other White Papers are on the capital city of Amaravati, financial status of the State, law and order situation, environment (land, sand, mining, and others), energy (electricity) and the liquor sales and revenue generated by it.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who visited the Polavaram project site after assuming the office, has asked Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu to release the first White Paper on the project.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Ministers discussed the possibility of releasing the first White Paper on status of the finances, but the officials concerned said that it was difficult to prepare it within a short span of time.

Mr. Ramanaidu told The Hindu at the Secretariat on June 24 (Monday) that he would release the White Paper on the status of Polavaram project on June 28. 

“We are not bothered about the money we need for construction and the repairs of the project. It is about the damage caused to the project due to the negligence of the previous YSRCP government and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The project has lost its original strength. It is difficult to understand how and where to start the construction of the eroded portion of the project,” said Mr. Ramanaidu.

The Water Resources Minister conducted a review meeting with the department officials and experts after the first Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat. He instructed them to prepare the White Paper with all details of the Polavaram project.

“The State government will present the status, problems in reconstruction and completion of the project. The government will provide the details of the technical and finance related constraints in the White Paper,” he said.

