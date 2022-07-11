Andhra Pradesh: Govt. to pay 100% fee for students studying in world’s top 100 varsities

CM issues instructions for changes in Videsi Vidya Deevena norms

CM issues instructions for changes in Videsi Vidya Deevena norms

Here is some good news for students who are planning to pursue higher education in the top universities across the world.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday issued instructions that students who have secured admission in the world’s top 100 universities (QS Rankings) will get complete fee reimbursement and students who have secured seats in the universities ranked between 100-200 (QS rankings) will get 50% fee reimbursement.

The fees will be credited directly into the bank accounts of the universities concerned.

Eligibility criteria

As per the new rules under Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena, the first instalment of the fee would be paid after the students secure either landing permit or I-94 immigration card, while second instalment will be released after the students get results of first semester and likewise.

The scheme will be also applicable to students pursuing Ph.D and MBBS courses.

Students whose parents’ annual income is less than ₹8 lakh are eligible for the scheme, while the upper age limit has been set at 35 years. The notification for the scheme would be issued in September-December and January-May, and the screening committee would be headed by the Chief Secretary.

Reviewing the scheme at a meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the previous government had left arrears of ₹318 crore for 3,326 students.

The YSRCP government has revised the annual income limit of students’ parents to ₹8 lakh from ₹6 lakh.

“The TDP government could only meet the fee reimbursement target partially, while we are committed to full payment of the fees for the students who have secured seats in top 100 universities across the world and up to ₹50 lakh for students who have secured seats in universities ranked between 100 and 200,” the Chief Minister said.

The previous government could only help 300 students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 400 from Kapu community, 1,000 BC students and 500 minorities. The State government now is committed to reimburse fees of all eligible students, said a senior official.

Irregularities found

Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Enforcement Directorate has found irregularities pertaining to non-compliance of annual income limit, change of universities without informing the government and enrollment of many members from the same family.