Andhra Pradesh govt. to hold recruitment to fill 597 Group I and Group II vacancies

August 28, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has accorded permission to Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to fill 597 Group I and Group II vacancies in various departments.

A government order was issued to this effect on Monday by Principal Secretary to Government (HR) Chiranjiv Choudhary. As per the order, APPSC was asked to recruit 89 candidates under Group I for various posts, including deputy superintendent of police (25 vacancies); assistant commissioner, sales tax (18 vacancies); deputy collector; and chief commissioner of land administration, in nine departments.

Similarly, 508 vacancies in Group II posts, including 161 vacancies of assistant section officer in General Administration department; 150 vacancies of excise sub-inspector under commissioner of Prohibition and Excise; 114 vacancies of deputy tahsildar (Grade II); 23 vacancies of assistant section officer in Finance department; 18 vacancies of assistant labour officer; 16 vacancies of sub-registrar under inspector general of Registration and Stamps; 12 vacancies of assistant section officer in law; 10 vacancies of assistant section officer in legislature; and four vacancies of municipal commissioner, (Grade III), have to be filled in seven departments.

CONNECT WITH US