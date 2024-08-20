Andhra Pradesh govt. to hold grama sabhas in 13,326 panchayats on August 23

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Department will hold village meetings (‘grama Sabhalu’) in 13,326 gram panchayats (GPs) simultaneously on August 23 to identify the development works to be taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Necessary resolutions would be passed in these meetings to pave the way for infrastructure creation in villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this connection, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for PR&RD K. Pawan Kalyan held a video - conference on Monday with the officials concerned, wherein he stressed the need to curb the menace of corruption in order to enable the development of GPs without wastage of resources. Only then would Grama Swaraj be possible, he observed, recalling the damage that had been done to MGNREGS by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Mr. Kalyan exhorted the officials to spend every single rupee belonging to the GPs with responsibility as the government could no longer afford to let the funds go down the drain. The village meetings scheduled to be organised on August 23 would finalise the works to be done in FY 2024-25, he said.

“The meetings are a significant step towards empowering the GPs which were robbed of their powers over the years, and therefore, the programme should be held as planned,” Mr. Kalyan added. Principal Secretary (PR&RD and Rural Water Supply) Shashibhushan Kumar, Director of PR&RD M.V.R.K. Teja and other senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.