Andhra Pradesh govt. to hold grama sabhas in 13,326 panchayats on August 23

Mr. Kalyan exhorted the officials to spend every single rupee belonging to the GPs with responsibility as the government could no longer afford to let the funds go down the drain.

Published - August 20, 2024 03:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan holding a video-conference with officials of the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development on the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Monday.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Department will hold village meetings (‘grama Sabhalu’) in 13,326 gram panchayats (GPs) simultaneously on August 23 to identify the development works to be taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Necessary resolutions would be passed in these meetings to pave the way for infrastructure creation in villages.

In this connection, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for PR&RD K. Pawan Kalyan held a video - conference on Monday with the officials concerned, wherein he stressed the need to curb the menace of corruption in order to enable the development of GPs without wastage of resources. Only then would Grama Swaraj be possible, he observed, recalling the damage that had been done to MGNREGS by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Mr. Kalyan exhorted the officials to spend every single rupee belonging to the GPs with responsibility as the government could no longer afford to let the funds go down the drain. The village meetings scheduled to be organised on August 23 would finalise the works to be done in FY 2024-25, he said.

“The meetings are a significant step towards empowering the GPs which were robbed of their powers over the years, and therefore, the programme should be held as planned,” Mr. Kalyan added. Principal Secretary (PR&RD and Rural Water Supply) Shashibhushan Kumar, Director of PR&RD M.V.R.K. Teja and other senior officials were present.

