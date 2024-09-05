ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh govt. to distribute essential commodities to flood victims from September 6

Published - September 05, 2024 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Each beneficiary will get 25 kg rice, 2 kg onions and potatoes, 1 kg dal, 1 litre cooking oil and 1 kg sugar, says Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Andhra Pradesh government will start distributing essential commodities to the flood victims in Vijayawada and its surrounding areas from September 6 (Friday), Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Around two lakh people have been identified for the supply of 25 kgs of rice, two kgs of onions and potatoes, 1 kg dal, 1 litre cooking oil and 1 kg sugar each,” Mr. Manohar told the media at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on September 5 (Thursday).

The essential commodities would also be distributed to those not having ration cards by recording their Aadhaar card data or collecting thumb impressions, he said.  

Earlier in the day, a Group of Ministers comprising Nadendla Manohar, P. Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, K. Atchannaidu and Kolusu Parthasarathy discussed the modalities of the distribution of ration at the Collectorate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretaries Anil Kumar Singhal (Municipal Administration), B. Rajasekhar (Agriculture) and M.T. Krishna Babu (Medical and Health), Secretary to Chief Minister, P.S. Pradyumna, NTR district Collector G. Srijana, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao were present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US