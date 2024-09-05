Andhra Pradesh govt. to distribute essential commodities to flood victims from September 6

The Andhra Pradesh government will start distributing essential commodities to the flood victims in Vijayawada and its surrounding areas from September 6 (Friday), Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar has said.

“Around two lakh people have been identified for the supply of 25 kgs of rice, two kgs of onions and potatoes, 1 kg dal, 1 litre cooking oil and 1 kg sugar each,” Mr. Manohar told the media at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on September 5 (Thursday).

The essential commodities would also be distributed to those not having ration cards by recording their Aadhaar card data or collecting thumb impressions, he said.

Earlier in the day, a Group of Ministers comprising Nadendla Manohar, P. Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, K. Atchannaidu and Kolusu Parthasarathy discussed the modalities of the distribution of ration at the Collectorate.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretaries Anil Kumar Singhal (Municipal Administration), B. Rajasekhar (Agriculture) and M.T. Krishna Babu (Medical and Health), Secretary to Chief Minister, P.S. Pradyumna, NTR district Collector G. Srijana, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao were present.

