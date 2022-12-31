Andhra Pradesh govt. to distribute enhanced social security pension from January 1, 2023

December 31, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government will distribute the enhanced social security pension of ₹2,750 to 64.02 lakh beneficiaries under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme, starting January 1, 2023. Previously, the pension was ₹2,500. The proposed enhancement of the pension was approved in the Cabinet meeting held earlier this month.

Besides, 2,31,463 new pensions have been sanctioned, with effect from January, 2023. The total outlay for these pensions is ₹1,765 crore.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy distribute pensions to some beneficiaries during the ‘Pension Varotsavam’, scheduled to be organised at Rajamahendravaram on January 3, said an official release.

In total, 2.66 lakh volunteers will distribute the pensions at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, whose biometric authentication will be done real-time.

The target of the Chief Minister is to distribute ₹3,000 in tune with the assurance he had given in the run-up to 2019 elections, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj B. Mutyala Naidu said.

Measures have been taken to ensure that the payment of pension does not fail owing to technical glitch and the exercise is likely to be completed in five days.

Fifteen thousand welfare education assistants and ward welfare development secretaries will assist the volunteers in the distribution of pension. Call centres have been set up at DRDA offices in all 26 districts.