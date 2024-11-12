Andhra Pradesh govt.. to deploy ‘kisan drones’ in agriculture sector this year

Taking a cue from the successful conduct of the Amaravati Drone Summit, the Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to deploy ‘Kisan drones’ for a variety of applications in the agriculture and allied sectors this year. To start with, it is going to set up 875 drone service centres in the first phase, for which it will give 40% subsidy. These centres will have drones valued at ₹88 crore.

Besides, the government is mulling to provide training in operating and maintaining drones to farmers registered with Custom Hiring Centres, and rural youth.

Presenting the agriculture budget in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu said the drones would be mainly helpful in spraying fertilizer and pesticides, and said all villages in the State are targeted to be covered in three years.

The drone training courses would be offered by Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University and Drogo Drones Pvt. Limited which have the necessary recognition from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. A sum of ₹35 crore has been allocated to give incentives for promoting drones in the agriculture sector, he said.