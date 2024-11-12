 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh govt.. to deploy ‘kisan drones’ in agriculture sector this year

The drones would be mainly helpful in spraying fertilizer and pesticides, and said all villages in the State are targeted to be covered in three years, says Minister Atchannaidu

Published - November 12, 2024 07:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
In the first phase, 875 drone service centres are going to be set up, for which the government will give a 40% subsidy.

In the first phase, 875 drone service centres are going to be set up, for which the government will give a 40% subsidy. | Photo Credit: File photo

Taking a cue from the successful conduct of the Amaravati Drone Summit, the Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to deploy ‘Kisan drones’ for a variety of applications in the agriculture and allied sectors this year. To start with, it is going to set up 875 drone service centres in the first phase, for which it will give 40% subsidy. These centres will have drones valued at ₹88 crore.

Besides, the government is mulling to provide training in operating and maintaining drones to farmers registered with Custom Hiring Centres, and rural youth.

Presenting the agriculture budget in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu said the drones would be mainly helpful in spraying fertilizer and pesticides, and said all villages in the State are targeted to be covered in three years.

The drone training courses would be offered by Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University and Drogo Drones Pvt. Limited which have the necessary recognition from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. A sum of ₹35 crore has been allocated to give incentives for promoting drones in the agriculture sector, he said.

Published - November 12, 2024 07:56 am IST

Related Topics

Agriculture / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.