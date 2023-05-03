Andhra Pradesh govt. to deploy 30 mobile rice mills to determine broken rice percentage in Godavari region from May 4

May 03, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TANUKU (WEST GODAVARI)

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao on Wednesday said that at least 30 mobile mini rice mills would be deployed to determine the percentage of broken rice in the presence of the farmers in the Godavari region from May 4.

Mr. Venkata Nageswara Rao reviewed the paddy procurement, and challenges of the farmers and rice millers during a meeting held here in West Godavari district on Wednesday. Officials and rice millers from across the Godavari region were present.

“The 30 mobile mini rice mills will process the paddy on the field and determine the broken rice percentage before the paddy is procured by the State government. It will clear the doubts of the farmers and the rice millers on the percentage of broken rice in the Godavari region,” Mr. Venkata Nageswara Rao told the gathering.

The Minister added that the farmers are yet to understand that they should not visit the rice mills during the paddy procurement exercise, with the farmer’s role ending with handing over of the yield to the Rythu Bharosa Kendra.

“In West Godavari district, we have seized two rice mills after the rice millers invited the farmers to visit the rice mills to discuss the broken rice percentage. The rice millers are not entitled to directly contact the farmers for the paddy procurement process,” said Mr. Venkata Nageswara Rao.

Gunny bags

The West Godavari Rice Millers Association has pledged to supply 20 lakh gunny bags to be supplied across the Godavari region from May 4.

On the pending payment of ₹33 crore in the Godavari region, the Minister stated that the payment was unsuccessful due to a mismatch of banking details of the farmers.

Civil Supplies Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Veera Pandyan, Joint Collectors of East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Kakinada, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts and rice millers were present.