Andhra Pradesh govt. to begin distribution of free LPG cylinders to households from Deepavali

The State government will begin the supply of three free LPG cylinders to households under the Deepam scheme from Deepavali, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday. The initiative will cost the State government ₹2,684 crore annually, he added.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), in the run-up to the general elections earlier this year, had promised three free gas cylinders annually if voted to power. The poll freebie is part of the Super Six promises made as part of the government’s women-centric welfare programme.

Chairing a review meeting on the scheme on Monday, Mr. Naidu said the government remains committed to women’s welfare, and that the supply of free gas cylinders would be an apt Deepavali gift to households. “The Deepam scheme will bring light to homes during the Deepavali festival. Despite financial challenges, the State is moving forward with welfare schemes that benefit the poor. The government will spend ₹2,684 crore annually on the Deepam scheme, with a total of ₹13,423 crore spread over five years. From October 24, eligible households can start booking their gas cylinders, and the distribution will begin on October 31,” he said.

Mr. Naidu recalled that the Deepam scheme was introduced in erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh to reduce household expenses. The scheme will now provide even more benefits with three free LPG cylinders per year. The money thus saved can be utilised by families on other pressing needs, he said.

Emphasising the need for transparency, Mr. Naidu asked officials to ensure that there were no complaints from the eligible women beneficiaries. “Ensure that the scheme is implemented efficiently and that no eligible beneficiary is left out. The scheme will not only bring down household expenses but also improve the living standards of the poor,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the government has already delivered on several of its key manifesto promises, including Anna Canteens and other welfare programmes.

Civil Supplies Secretary Veerapandian said that currently, the retail price of a gas cylinder is ₹876. After the Central government’s subsidy of ₹25 per cylinder, the cost comes down to ₹851. The government will have to pay ₹851 per cylinder under the scheme. The government will bear the additional burden of ₹2,684 crore annually for distributing three free cylinders, which will amount to ₹13,423 crore over five years.

The beneficiaries will be able to receive one free cylinder every four months, and subsidies will be deposited into their bank accounts within two days of collecting the cylinder.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, representatives from Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and other senior officials were present.