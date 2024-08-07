ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh govt. teams up with BEE to drive Mission LiFE

Published - August 07, 2024 12:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government has teamed up with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for driving the Mission LiFE initiative, which is aimed at setting new standards in sustainable living and energy efficiency (EE) across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking the initiative forward, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad released a BEE special report on Mission LiFE, at the Secretariat on Sunday.

The event was facilitated by BEE Media Adviser (South) A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy and supported by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and State Energy Conservation Mission CEO B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy.

In his message, Mr. Prasad underscored the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, especially in the green energy sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He stated that A.P. was the first State to launch several EE programmes, which won accolades from the World Bank too. “Mission LiFE will give a boost to the efforts being made to promote sustainable practices and reinforcing the State’s leadership in energy conservation”, the CS asserted. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US