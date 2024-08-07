GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh govt. teams up with BEE to drive Mission LiFE

Published - August 07, 2024 12:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government has teamed up with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for driving the Mission LiFE initiative, which is aimed at setting new standards in sustainable living and energy efficiency (EE) across the State.

Taking the initiative forward, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad released a BEE special report on Mission LiFE, at the Secretariat on Sunday.

The event was facilitated by BEE Media Adviser (South) A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy and supported by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and State Energy Conservation Mission CEO B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy.

In his message, Mr. Prasad underscored the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, especially in the green energy sector.

He stated that A.P. was the first State to launch several EE programmes, which won accolades from the World Bank too. “Mission LiFE will give a boost to the efforts being made to promote sustainable practices and reinforcing the State’s leadership in energy conservation”, the CS asserted. 

