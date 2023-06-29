Andhra Pradesh govt. takes the ordinance route to take possession of ‘encroached’ temple lands

June 29, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government has decided to take possession of the lands belonging to the Endowments Department from the encroachers by giving them a week’s time.

The encroachers will be allowed to submit a reply, or give an explanation to a notice within one week. The officials concerned will consider the same and issue appropriate orders.

The government had issued an ordinance in this regard on June 28 (Wednesday).

With this, the Endowments Department will be able to take possession of the lands without taking the legal route.

The idea is to remove the encroachments immediately and avoid possible delays caused by filing court cases.

Usually, the Endowments Department has to file a petition in the Endowments Tribunal if any of its land is encroached. The encroachers are entitled to enjoy the land until the tribunal gives its judgment. More so, there is scope for the encroachers to approach the higher courts, if the tribunal verdict goes against them. This is causing immense delay in solving the encroachment cases. In most cases, it will take more than 10 years to get the issue resolved.

Now, the department officials will issue a notice to the encroacher saying that the land belongs to the temple and the presiding deity. The encroacher will be given an opportunity to vacate the place and give a reply.

The Ordinance is expected to bring down the legal hassles. The onus lies on the encroacher to prove that the lands belongs to him or her.

