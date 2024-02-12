Andhra Pradesh govt. swings into action to tackle suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Guntur

February 12, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

The inpatient count at the Government General Hospital, Guntur keeps climbing for the third day in a row, despite officials saying they have the suspected diarrhoea outbreak in check. And not just GGH, but several Urban Health Centres (UHCs) in the city are also seeing long lines of people seeking treatment for similar symptoms.

Vidadala Rajani, Minister for Health Medical and Family Welfare, told The Hindu during her Monday visit to GGH that a total of 75 patients were admitted to the hospital as of 8 a.m., adding that officials were expecting the number to go up. “Doctors at the hospital have gathered stool, urine, and blood samples from the patients for lab analysis, and are expecting results by late Monday or early Tuesday. Stool reports usually take about 48 hours. Additionally, with the rising number of inpatients, we have swiftly arranged an extra ward at GGH on Monday,” Ms. Rajani said.

Survey in progress

Ms. Rajani added that the government had mobilised health and ward secretariat staff, along with municipal employees, to carry out a health survey among family members in all the hotspots across the city. Acting swiftly on initial screenings, the government admitted 12 more individuals to GGH even before fully identifying the threat, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the State government has implemented comprehensive preventive measures and is ensuring medical assistance to every affected individual in Guntur. “The cases are not concentrated in one specific area, but rather spread unevenly across various pockets of the city, complicating matters. If all cases originated from one area, determining the cause would be easier, whether it is diarrhoea or something else. However, with cases scattered and the primary causes uncertain, officers tasked with identifying the root cause are encountering challenges,” she opined.

M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical & Family Welfare) suggested that water contamination could be a significant factor behind the sudden health scare in the city. “The possibility of food contamination is also being analysed. The relevant departments are actively engaged in collecting water and food samples, and the government will pinpoint the exact reasons soon,” Mr. Krishna Babu said.

As a preventive measure, the government has set up local health centres at all locations where cases have been reported from, in addition to the existing Urban Health Centres (UHCs).

Mr. Krishna Babu further said that the majority of cases originated from three specific pockets, with other areas also reporting two or more cases. He mentioned that the household health survey began on Sunday and will continue until all households are covered.

Lab reports awaited

Meanwhile, Dr. D.S.V.L. Narasimham, Director of Medical Education, provided an update on the patient status at the hospital, noting that out of the total 75 patients, doctors discharged 15, leaving 60 still under care. Among the discharged, one patient unfortunately passed away on Saturday (February 10), while two were transferred to a private hospital for advanced treatment, and the remaining 12 have recovered. Dr. Narasimham mentioned that based on initial assessments, some patients exhibited symptoms of diarrhoea, but they are awaiting confirmation from the lab reports.

Before visiting the GGH, Ms. Rajani conducted an emergency review meeting at the District Collectorate with Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri, Mr. Krishna Babu, Mr. Narasimham and GGH Superintendent Dr. Y. Kiran Kumar to take stock of the issue

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.