Andhra Pradesh Govt. suspends three employees of Prohibition and Excise Dept. in Srikakulam district

November 24, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

The government initiates action following a departmental inquiry into the charges of corruption against them

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Friday suspended three officers of the Prohibition and Excise Department for their alleged corrupt activities.

Based on departmental inquiry, Y. Adinarayana Murthy, District Prohibition and Excise Officer and Depot Manager at the A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited’s (APSBCL) IMFL Depot at Etcherla in Srikakulam District, K. Mallikarjuna Rao, Prohibition and Excise Inspector of Etcherla, and Someswara Rao, accountant, were suspended.

Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Excise), Rajat Bhargava, issued a series of G.O.s on the suspension of the officers, and transferring and recommending further action against other employees facing corruption charges.

In G.O. Rt. No. 1088, it was alleged that Mr. Adinarayana Murthy had demanded and collected amounts from salesmen and shop supervisors, and also from building owners personally. Mr. Adinarayana had allegedly taken the amounts with the help of Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao, Mr. Someswara Rao, and Sakalabathula Nelakantam, shop supervisor (TFC 01991), Etcherla, and other four employees.

While suspending these officers, the government initiated departmental action against the other employees in the same case.

Meanwhile, B. Subba Rao, District Prohibition and Excise fficer, Narasaraopet, was transferred and posted as District Prohibition and Excise Officer and Depot Manager at Etcherla in place of Mr. Adinarayana Murthy.

B. Venkateswarlu, working as Assistant P&E Superintendent, Palnadu district, was directed to take over the charge of District P&E Officer, Narasaraopet, till further orders.

