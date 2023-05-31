Andhra Pradesh: Govt. striving to achieve all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, says Malladi Vishnu

May 31, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The State government is working towards achieving all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations (UN), says State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu

Addressing the media at Srisailam on May 31 (Wednesday), Mr. Malladi Vishnu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking decisions to bring about an effective change in the social and economic aspects of the people. As part of achieving the goal, the government was implementing the Navaratnalu.

These welfare measures were aimed at improving the living standards of 487 groups of people, mainly focussing on reducing anaemia, malnutrition and dropouts in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vishnu said the government was implementing Amma Vodi to bring more children to schools, which was one of the SDGs.

Mr. Vishnu said the number of students joining the government schools increased significantly. In the case of infant mortality, till five years ago it was 60 per 1,000 live deaths. “Now, it has come down to 25,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.