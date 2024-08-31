GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh govt. sets up Central Command Control Room to monitor situation arising out of heavy rains

It will function under the aegis of a 19-member high-level committee; Real Time Governance Society control room too activated

Published - August 31, 2024 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the flooded National Highway-16 in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A view of the flooded National Highway-16 in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has set up a Central Command Control (CCC) Room under the charge of a committee of senior officers in the State Disaster Management Authority at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district for effective monitoring and coordination of the Rescue and Relief (R&R) operations undertaken by various departments in the areas battered by heavy rains.

A G.O. (Rt.No.1514) was issued to this effect by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on August 31 (Saturday).

It was stated that the control room was necessitated to keep a watch on the situation caused by heavy rains, flash floods, overflowing of reservoirs and submergence of low-lying areas, and take up R&R measures.

The 19-member committee is headed by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) G. Jayalakshmi, and comprises, among others, Director of Disaster Management Ronanki Kurmanath, Joint Secretary (in the office of CCLA) N. Prabhakara Reddy, Director of Survey Settlements & Land Records Lathkar Srikesh Balajirao, Director of Municipal Administration M. Harinarayanan and Commissioner of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development M.V.R. Krishna Teja.

This apart, the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) control room was activated under the aegis of Secretary (School Education) Kona Sasidhar and Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department Special Secretary B. Sundar.

They were tasked with monitoring the feed from the 14,700 CCTV surveillance cameras, drone cameras and other available sources, and coordinating with the CCC Room and district control rooms.

