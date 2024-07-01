ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh govt. sets target of guaranteed access to safe drinking water for every habitation in five years

Updated - July 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 07:06 pm IST - GOLLAPROLU (PITHAPURAM)

A pilot project on providing safe drinking water to every habitation will be launched in select panchayats in Pithapuram Assembly constituency soon, says the Deputy Chief Minister

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan distributing social security pension to beneficiaries at Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on (July 1) Monday said that the Andhra Pradesh government has set a mission to guarantee access to safe drinking water for every habitation within five years. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan distributed the enhanced social security pensions to some beneficiaries at Gollaprolu in Pithapuram Assembly constituency of Kakinada district on Monday. Addressing a gathering of the beneficiaries, he said, “A pilot project on providing safe drinking water to every habitation will be launched in select panchayats in Pithapuram Assembly constituency soon. Realising the dream of guaranteed access to safe drinking water for every habitation in the State depends on the resources available and the support of all stakeholders.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the region surrounding the Kolleru Lake needed safe drinking water. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that poor access to safe drinking water and poor sanitary conditions are plaguing the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said,” We will ensure that dolis are no longer used to transport patients from interior tribal pockets in Araku Valley to hospitals.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government lacked commitment to implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

“The previous government did not utilise the funds given by the Centre to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission. Claims were not made for more work to utilise the funds. Funds are available for drinking water under the scheme, but the mission was ignored,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US