Andhra Pradesh govt. sets target of guaranteed access to safe drinking water for every habitation in five years

A pilot project on providing safe drinking water to every habitation will be launched in select panchayats in Pithapuram Assembly constituency soon, says the Deputy Chief Minister

Updated - July 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 07:06 pm IST - GOLLAPROLU (PITHAPURAM)

T. Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan distributing social security pension to beneficiaries at Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan distributing social security pension to beneficiaries at Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on (July 1) Monday said that the Andhra Pradesh government has set a mission to guarantee access to safe drinking water for every habitation within five years. 

Mr. Pawan Kalyan distributed the enhanced social security pensions to some beneficiaries at Gollaprolu in Pithapuram Assembly constituency of Kakinada district on Monday. Addressing a gathering of the beneficiaries, he said, “A pilot project on providing safe drinking water to every habitation will be launched in select panchayats in Pithapuram Assembly constituency soon. Realising the dream of guaranteed access to safe drinking water for every habitation in the State depends on the resources available and the support of all stakeholders.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the region surrounding the Kolleru Lake needed safe drinking water. 

Pointing out that poor access to safe drinking water and poor sanitary conditions are plaguing the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said,” We will ensure that dolis are no longer used to transport patients from interior tribal pockets in Araku Valley to hospitals.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government lacked commitment to implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

“The previous government did not utilise the funds given by the Centre to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission. Claims were not made for more work to utilise the funds. Funds are available for drinking water under the scheme, but the mission was ignored,” he said.

