Andhra Pradesh govt. seeks interest subsidy for energy efficiency projects

Vijayawada

12 July 2021 00:44 IST

Energy Dept. writes letter to Ministry of Power

The State government has urged the Centre to introduce an interest subvention scheme to encourage entrepreneurs, particularly those associated with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, to implement energy efficiency projects on a larger scale.

In this regard, the Energy Department has written a letter to the Ministry of Power, requesting it to provide at least 5% interest subsidy for rolling out the scheme.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant stated in the letter that Andhra Pradesh had been playing a proactive role in ‘energy efficiency movement’ to achieve savings to the tune of around 25% i.e. 15,000 Million units (MU) of the total annual energy demand of 61,818 MU in commercial, domestic, municipal, industrial and agricultural sectors.

Till date, the energy savings achieved in the State has been put at 2,932 MU, with the monetary savings of ₹2,014 crore.

State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy stated that Andhra Pradesh was implementing various energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes with the support of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). In building sector, the government is poised to implement the Energy Conservation Building Code to yield substantial energy savings.

PAT scheme

In industrial sector, the State has been successful in implementing the Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme and achieved savings of 0.21 Million Tons of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) and 0.25 MTOE in cycle- I and II, with the technical support of the BEE.

In MSME sector, the Internet of Things technology was introduced in 43 units of the targeted 65. The Commissionerate of Industries has adopted an action plan for the roll out of IoT across the spectrum.