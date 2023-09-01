Andhra Pradesh govt. releases ₹120 crore towards Rythu Bharosa and input subsidy

September 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government released ₹109.74 crore towards the first tranche under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the year 2023-24 on September 1 (Friday).

The financial aid would benefit 1,46,324 tenant farmers belonging to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

The government also released ₹11.01 crore towards input subsidy to benefit 11,373 farmers who had lost their crops due to heavy rains between May and August, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

These amounts would be directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Releasing the financial assistance from his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the scheme was unique as it extended support to the tenant farmers holding CCR cards, including those cultivating Endowments lands and RoFR patta lands.

“In our State, 60% of the farmers own less than half-hectare of agricultural land and 70% of the farmers have less than a hectare. Hence, the scheme will be helpful to a majority of the farmers,” the Chief Minister said, and claimed that no other State was implementing such a scheme.

Under the scheme, each eligible farmer is given ₹13,500 per annum in three instalments of ₹7,500. ₹4,000 and ₹2,000.

Describing his government as farmer-friendly, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it had spent ₹31,005 crore, benefiting 52,57,263 farmers, in the last 50 months, and ₹3,943crore so far this year under the scheme.

In all, 5.38 lakh SC, ST, BC, and minority tenant farmers received ₹1,122 crore so far, he added.

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras, manned by agriculture graduates and and supported by the village secretariat staff, were helping the farmers with e-cropping facility and intervening wherever necessary to ensure MSP for various produce, he said.

The free insurance scheme, free power supply, payment of input subsidy at the end of the season, and timely support in facilitating the supply of gunnysacks boosted the morale of the farmers, he said.

After the entry of Amul, dairy farmers benefited a lot as the purchase price increased due to healthy competition, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with a few beneficiaries virtually.

Insurance sought for mango crop

When some of the farmers sought insurance for mango crop, the Chief Minister said the insurance companies were disinclined to offer it, but promised to “initiate efforts in this regard.”

Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister S. Appala Raju, and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.