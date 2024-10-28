ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh govt. received over 34,600 Revenue-related complaints within 130 days of taking power, says Minister

Published - October 28, 2024 11:35 pm IST - Tirupati

Govt. has addressed almost half of the issues; there are plans to introduce separate grievance redressal systems to address complaints at the field-level, says Satya Prasad

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The State government has received more than 34,600 revenue-related complaints during the past 130 days, Minister of Revenue, Registration & Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad told the media after conducting a review meeting with the district officials in Tirupati on Monday evening.

“The government may not address all the issues, but we have so far resolved more than 16,000 complaints — almost 50 per cent — during the past few days. We plan to introduce separate systems to redress the revenue complaints at the field-level to reveal how each one was resolved, why an issue could not be resolved and the time taken to address them,” Mr. Satya Prasad said.

On the alleged fire accident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office in which several revenue records were destroyed, the Minister said: “We noticed discrepancies not only in Madanapalle but also in Sri Sathya Sai, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati districts. Just over a month ago, we directed the District Collectors to submit detailed reports. However, the officials have sought more time.”

“After discussions, we are planning to give two to three more weeks to the Collectors to submit their reports. Once we receive all the data, we will verify the survey numbers of each discrepancy and exhibit them in concerned secretariats. Later, we will take strict action in such cases,” he said.

