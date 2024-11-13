 />
Andhra Pradesh govt. reaffirms commitment to ‘irrigating every acre of farmland’ in State through river-interlinking projects

Published - November 13, 2024 08:43 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chaired a review meeting on the Water Resources Department in his chambers at the Assembly on Wednesday, focusing on the government’s water policy and the interlinking of the Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing irrigation water to every acre, emphasising the potential of interlinking of rivers to harness water currently flowing into the sea.

The meeting explored proposals to interlink the Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers, building on the success of the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project completed during the previous TDP regime, which linked the Godavari and Krishna. Detailed presentations were made on transporting water from the Polavaram Right Canal to Krishna, Bollapalli Reservoir, and Banakacharla. Another proposal focused on extending water from Polavaram to Krishna, Bollapalli, and Somasila projects.

Discussions included enhancing the Polavaram Right Canal’s capacity through expansion or constructing a parallel canal. The Chief Minister instructed officials to finalise the most cost-effective and swift solution. He acknowledged the financial challenges but emphasised the critical need for these projects to address farmers’ needs and secure the State’s future.

The meeting also addressed the Polavaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) works. Officials reported that 18,925 houses still need to be constructed, with contractors citing pending bills of ₹155 crore and outdated rates as barriers. The Chief Minister directed officials to resolve these issues and ensure R&R work progresses in tandem with Polavaram’s construction. Immediate funds of ₹2,600 crore were identified as necessary for land acquisition and resettlement.

The State government’s upcoming water policy was also discussed, with plans to unveil it after further deliberations. Minister Ramanaidu and irrigation officials participated in the review.

