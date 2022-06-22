Andhra Pradesh: Govt. policies blamed for ‘poor’ Intermediate results

TDP sees deliberate attempt to reduce pass percentage

TDP sees deliberate attempt to reduce pass percentage

The State government’s policies are responsible for large-scale failure of students in the Intermediate examinations, according to TDP legislator D. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Veeranjaneya Swamy asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to review his government’s policies instead of giving “lame excuses” that COVID-19 was the reason for the massive slide in the pass percentages both in SSC and Intermediate examinations.

Only 61% students in the State passed the Intermediate examinations against 90% in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the TDP leader argued.

The Chief Minister and A. Suresh, who was the Education Minister till recently, should own up responsibility for the dismal performance of the students, he said.

“It is also suspected that the government is deliberately lowering the standards and pass percentage to reduce the financial burden under the schemes such as Amma Vodi, Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena,” the TDP leader alleged.