HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh govt. owes ₹30,000 crore to contractors, alleges TDP 

Only a few contractors close to the ruling party are being given guarantee letters that they will be paid in the next fiscal, alleges Pattabhi Ram

November 19, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram said the State government owed a staggering ₹30,000 crore to contractors who executed various projects, and was writing to some of the contractors close to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders with ‘guarantees’ that they would be paid on certain dates in the future notwithstanding the likelihood of a regime change in about four months.

Addressing reporters at the State party office on Sunday, Mr. Pattabhi Ram said several contractors suspended their works due to the pendency of bills, but Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was unmoved by their plight and the resultant adverse impact on development, which was desperately needed post-bifurcation.

The hapless contractors took to the streets, but to no avail and some of them even ended their lives due to the financial mess into which they were pushed.

He asserted that the said guarantee letters were against all norms and were being given to only a few contractors whose track record was poor because they were close to the ruling party leaders, who were calling the shots. 

Mr. Pattabhi Ram said what was strange about the guarantee letters was the commitment given in them to make the payments in the next financial year when the YSRCP could retain power or even be swept away by the perceived anti - incumbency wave. It was to be noted that the existing government’s current year budget had legislative sanction only up to March 31, 2024.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.