Andhra Pradesh govt. orders striking Anganwadi workers to resume duties immediately or face action

January 07, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government has set a deadline for agitating Anganwadi workers and helpers and appealed to them to rejoin their duties on January 8, failing which action would be taken against them.

It has been almost one month since the Anganwadi workers embarked on their State-wide agitation demanding a hike in salary, regularisation of services and retirement benefits. With two rounds of talks failing to break the deadlock, the State government on Saturday issued a Government Order (G.O. No. 2) bringing the services of the Anganwadi workers and helpers under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Collectors of various districts appealed to the Anganwadi women to rejoin their duties immediately.

Krishna Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma, in a statement, asked the Anganwadi workers, helpers and mini-workers to report for work on January 8 (Monday).

Project Director of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Eluru district, K.V.L. Padmavathi, said the services of Anganwadi workers and helpers were brought under the Essential Services and Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1971, from January 6. “I appeal to the agitating workers to join duties immediately. Those who do not report for duty are liable to face action,” Ms. Padmavathi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the State-wide agitation launched by Anganwadi workers and helpers entered the 27th day on Sunday. They observed relay fasts in various districts.

About 1 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers launched the strike on December 12, demanding that the State government increase their salaries, and institute retirement and pension benefits and clear pending bills, among other demands.

In Vijayawada, leaders of the CPI, CPI (M) and Congress and representatives of trade unions such as AITUC, CITU and IFTU visited the site of the relay hunger strike at Dharna Chowk on Sunday.

Extending support to the agitating Anganwadi workers, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri and others burnt the copies of G.O. No. 2, which brought the services of the Anganwadi workers under ESMA.

The leaders criticised the government for invoking ESMA on the Anganwadi workers and helpers, who were fighting for their genuine demands.

