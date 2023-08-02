HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh govt. orders further action against former mahant of Hathiramji Mutt

August 02, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Endowments Department has ordered the Andhra Pradesh Dharmika Parishad to initiate further action against accused Arjun Das, who was mahant (custodian) of Hathiramji Mutt in Tirupati.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana said that based on a recommendation submitted by a three-member committee over the allegations against Arjun Das, the department has ordered the Dharmika Parishad to take further action against him.

“Arjun Das was facing allegations of misusing funds and properties of the mutt. The three-member committee has submitted evidence with respect to these allegations and hence further action is being initiated,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

The State government had sacked Arjun Das from the mahant’s post recently over the allegations.

Meanwhile, the construction of 1,917 temples that was commenced with funding from the SriVani Trust will be completed as per schedule, the Minister said. He said that the process of transferring Endowments staff on a rotation basis was yielding good results, and said it would be continued.

