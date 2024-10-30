ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh govt. notifies five-year Integrated Clean Energy Policy; incentive guidelines to be issued soon

Published - October 30, 2024 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The new policy paves the way for promotion of renewable energy, Pumped Storage Power, green hydrogen and its derivatives, positioning the State as a preferred destination for investments

V Raghavendra
The A.P. Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024 is aimed at generating 78.5 GW solar and 35 GW wind energy, 25 GWh of battery energy storage, 1.50 MTPA of green hydrogen, 1,500 kilolitres per day of ethanol and 10,000 tonnes per day of bio CNG, compressed biogas, and 22 GW pumped storage hydropower capacity.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government notified A.P. Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024 on October 30 (Wednesday), paving the way for large-scale promotion of renewable energy (RE), Pumped Storage Power (PSP), green hydrogen and its derivatives through optimum utilisation of available resources, thereby positioning the State as a preferred destination for investments in the sector.

As per G.O. Ms No.37 issued by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, the policy will be valid for five years and separate guidelines related to incentives to investors and developers will be issued. 

The policy is aimed at generating 78.5 Gigawatt (GW) of solar and 35 GW of wind power, 25 GWh of battery energy storage, 1.50 MTPA of green hydrogen, 1,500 kilolitres per day of ethanol and 10,000 tonnes per day of bio Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Compressed Biogas, and create 22 GW pumped storage hydropower capacity. 

4 ‘Ds’ for transformation

The main objectives are to transform the power sector through four ‘D’s—de carbonisation, democratisation, decentralisation, and dynamic/digitised grid. It will provide a framework that enables the State to attract clean energy investments. 

Andhra Pradesh is one of the leading States in the adoption of renewables, with a total installed RE capacity of 9.50 GW as of August 31, 2024, the G.O. said.

Further, the State is endowed with solar, wind and water resources that encourage RE adoption, with a solar power potential of around 38.50 GW and wind power potential of 74.90 GW at 120 metre level and 123.34 GW at 150 metre level.

Besides, the State has potential for co-located plants (wind and solar) along with PSP, hence it is an ideal destination for setting up green hydrogen hubs and hybrid projects for supplying round-the- clock power, the G.O. added.

