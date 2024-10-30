Andhra Pradesh govt. names TV5 founder B. Rajagopala Naidu as new TTD Chairman

The State government on Wednesday appointed founder and chairman of TV5 news channel, Bollineni Rajagopala Naidu, also known as B.R. Naidu, as the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board along with 24 other member trustees.

Mr. Naidu, hailing from Diguva Poonepalli village of Penumuru mandal in Chittoor, earlier represented BHEL in the capacity of secretary of its employees union and also played an active role in the ‘Prajaswamya Punaruddharana’ movement which was started in support of late TDP founder president and then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao in 1983.

The government also ensured proper representation to other States, particularly the southern States.

Of the 24 members, five are from Telangana, three from Karnataka, two from Tamil Nadu and one each is from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

As is the procedure, the Board comprises three MLAs — Jyothula Nehru of Jaggampet, Prashanthi Reddy of Kovur and M.S. Raju from Madakasira.

Other members include Panabaka Lakshmi, Narsi Reddy, Sambasiva Rao, Sadasiva Rao, Krishnamurthy, Koteswar Rao, Mallela Rajasekhar Goud, Janga Krishnamurthy, Justice HL Dutt, Shantaram, R.N. Darshan, P. Ramamoorthy, Janakidevi Thammisetty, Boogunooru Mahendra Reddy, Anugolu Rangasri, Buragapu Anandasai, Suchitra Yella, Naresh Kumar, Dr. Adit Desai and Saurabh H. Bora.

