GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh govt. names TV5 founder B. Rajagopala Naidu as new TTD Chairman

Published - October 30, 2024 10:00 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The State government on Wednesday appointed founder and chairman of TV5 news channel, Bollineni Rajagopala Naidu, also known as B.R. Naidu, as the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board along with 24 other member trustees.

Mr. Naidu, hailing from Diguva Poonepalli village of Penumuru mandal in Chittoor, earlier represented BHEL in the capacity of secretary of its employees union and also played an active role in the ‘Prajaswamya Punaruddharana’ movement which was started in support of late TDP founder president and then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao in 1983.

The government also ensured proper representation to other States, particularly the southern States.

Of the 24 members, five are from Telangana, three from Karnataka, two from Tamil Nadu and one each is from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

As is the procedure, the Board comprises three MLAs — Jyothula Nehru of Jaggampet, Prashanthi Reddy of Kovur and M.S. Raju from Madakasira.

Other members include Panabaka Lakshmi, Narsi Reddy, Sambasiva Rao, Sadasiva Rao, Krishnamurthy, Koteswar Rao, Mallela Rajasekhar Goud, Janga Krishnamurthy, Justice HL Dutt, Shantaram, R.N. Darshan, P. Ramamoorthy, Janakidevi Thammisetty, Boogunooru Mahendra Reddy, Anugolu Rangasri, Buragapu Anandasai, Suchitra Yella, Naresh Kumar, Dr. Adit Desai and Saurabh H. Bora.

Published - October 30, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.