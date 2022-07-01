Andhra Pradesh: Govt. issues SOPs for effective implementation of welfare schemes

July 01, 2022 00:07 IST

Special focus to be laid on improving quality of midday meals

The State government has directed officials of the School Education Department to communicate scheme-wise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to village/ward secretariat staff at the field-level for effective monitoring of the welfare programmes launched by it.

For effective implementation of schemes like Jagananna Gorumudda (Midday Meal scheme) and Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF), the government has issued SOPs and has described specific roles for specific categories.

The Mahila Police have been asked to create awareness on emergency numbers 112 and 100 among students, provide useful material to schoolchildren to gain access to the police, and conduct monthly visits to schools and analyse the number of students attending these awareness camps.

Education Welfare Assistants and Ward Education Secretaries have been asked to visit schools thrice a week, observe the quality of the midday meals, take feedback and upload photographs to the IMMS app and verify the maintenance of records and registers.

Their role also entails ensuring the cleanliness of cooking areas and utensils and assist the headmasters in maintaining clean surroundings, share the observations with Parents’ Committees and ensure clean toilets and washbasins and upload remarks and photographs.

The engineering assistants should visit the school periodically, upload the feedback received from students and teachers in the database, assist headmasters and parents’ committee to take up repairs under TMF and ensure that they make themselves available physically while the repair works are on.

Similarly, the ANMs should visit schools regularly along with ASHA workers and look for visible signs of anaemia in children and tag those with low indicators with the headmaster or self-help group staff for monitoring and should check the quality of ingredients and menu for the nutrition status.