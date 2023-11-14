Andhra Pradesh govt. issues new guidelines for implementation of Jagananna Vidya, Vasathi Deevena schemes

November 14, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued new guidelines for the disbursement of funds under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes with the objective of ensuring that the student remains the primary beneficiary.

Students who are beneficiaries of the two welfare programmes have been asked to open a new joint account along with their mother at the earliest. The new joint account should have the student as the primary account holder and the mother as the secondary account holder, and operation of the account should be done by both the student and the mother.

No debit card will be issued for this joint account, as withdrawal of the money should be done with the joint signatures of both the student and the mother. The Aadhaar number of the mother cannot be seeded to this account for the purpose of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, since the student is the primary account holder.

The new account can be a zero-deposit account and no deposit is required to be paid. It also will not have any banking facility/online transaction facility. In case of the demise of the mother, the father can be the secondary account holder, said an order signed by the Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare G. Jayalakshmi.

After opening the new account, the beneficiary student should give a copy of the first page of the account in their village/ward secretariat for uploading of the passbook and for entering the new joint account details in the ‘Navasakam’ portal. These account details would then be checked and confirmed by the District Welfare Officer concerned in the ‘Jnanabhumi’ portal.

The student beneficiaries have been told to complete the process by November 24, 2023.