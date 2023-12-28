Andhra Pradesh govt. is spending five times more on monthly pensions compared to TDP rule, says Chief Minister

December 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the District Collectors to make fool-proof arrangements for implementing the YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara welfare schemes in January and February 2024.

In a virtual review meeting on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the unveiling of B.R. Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada on January 19.

“The government has proven its credibility by implementing the election promise to hike monthly pensions from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. On account of this, the State government’s monthly expenditure on social pensions has gone up to ₹1,950 crore compared to ₹400 crore during TDP rule,” the Chief Minister said.

A total of 1.70 lakh persons who missed pensions for various reasons would be included in the list of beneficiaries before January 5, the Chief Minister said, asking MLAs, local peoples’ representatives and volunteers to participate in the eight-day Pension Kanuka programme beginning on January 1. He said he would join the programme in Kakinada on January 3.

“YSR Cheyuta, YSR Aasara, YSR Sunna Vaddi and Amma Vodi schemes are being implemented to revive the women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs), thereby giving a boost to the rural economy. YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha are meant to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the members of SHGs,” he said, adding that he wanted the success stories of pensioners and other beneficiaries to be highlighted in the form of videos.

The best-performing volunteers would be presented Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards on February 15 and 16.

The State government has so far spent ₹19,195 crore and ₹14,129 crore on YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha respectively, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain, Y. Srilakshmi and B. Rajasekhar, Social Welfare Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, SERP CEO A. Md. Imtiaz and MEPMA Director V. Vijaya Lakshmi were present.