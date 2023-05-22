Andhra Pradesh govt. is indifferent to plight of rain-hit farmers, says BJP leader

May 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said that the YSRCP government is indifferent to the plight of the farmers who have incurred heavy losses due to the recent rain.

“The Agriculture Minister and the officials are just making statements. They are not taking any concrete action to mitigate the losses,” he said in a press release on May 22 (Monday).

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that crops in lakhs of acres were damaged by rain that lashed many parts of the State in April and May. “However, the farmers are yet to get the compensation. Farmers have lost ready-to-harvest crops. The Ministers could not spare time to even take note of the travails of the farmers and the officials are not taking the necessary action,” he alleged.

The BJP leader said that the YSRCP government had announced the creation of a price stabilisation fund with a corpus of ₹4,000 crore with much hype, but it is yet to be materialised even after four years.

He alleged that crop insurance was not being paid even as the farmers were struggling to recoup the losses. “If the government does not act, the BJP will launch State-wide protests,” he said.