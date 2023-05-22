ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh govt. is indifferent to plight of rain-hit farmers, says BJP leader

May 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The BJP will launch a State-wise agitation if the government does not take the necessary action, says S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said that the YSRCP government is indifferent to the plight of the farmers who have incurred heavy losses due to the recent rain. 

“The Agriculture Minister and the officials are just making statements. They are not taking any concrete action to mitigate the losses,” he said in a press release on May 22 (Monday).

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that crops in lakhs of acres were damaged by rain that lashed many parts of the State in April and May. “However, the farmers are yet to get the compensation. Farmers have lost ready-to-harvest crops. The Ministers could not spare time to even take note of the travails of the farmers and the officials are not taking the necessary action,” he alleged.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader said that the YSRCP government had announced the creation of a price stabilisation fund with a corpus of ₹4,000 crore with much hype, but it is yet to be materialised even after four years. 

He alleged that crop insurance was not being paid even as the farmers were struggling to recoup the losses. “If the government does not act, the BJP will launch State-wide protests,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US