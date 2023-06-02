Andhra Pradesh govt. is committed to reducing investment costs for farmers, say offiicals

June 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - RAYACHOTI/CHITTOOR

The State government is earnestly implementing the YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam as it is committed to reducing the burden of investment costs for farmers, Collector P.S. Girisha said.

Mr. Girisha and State Legislative Affairs convener G. Srikanth Reddy attended the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme Mega Mela-2 programme organised by the District Agriculture Department at Rayachoti Collectorate on Friday. Joint Collector Farman Ahmed Khan, Municipal Chairman Fayaz Bhasha also attended the programme.

“The Yantra Seva Scheme is part of the State government’s efforts to ensure that farmers generate profits. Altogether 161 CHC groups in Annamayya district benefited through the subsidy of ₹11 crore for the purchase of 100 tractors and 370 agricultural implements. Farmer groups have the final say in selecting the machinery,” the Collector said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ours is a farmer-friendly government. Many programmes that are useful for farmers are being implemented. The government is helping the farmers in many ways by establishing Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in villages, doing away with middlemen and the system of having to pay bribes. Providing the required support to agriculture and horticulture sectors is top on the government’s agenda,” Mr. Srikanth Reddy said.

Senior officials of agriculture, horticulture, revenue, panchayat raj and allied departments were present.

In Chittoor, the district administration arranged the distribution of 111 tractors worth ₹4 crore to 237 groups. The programme was organised at the PVKN Government Gollege grounds here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT