Andhra Pradesh govt. is committed to providing good governance, says former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy

Published - August 04, 2024 06:27 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Former Chief Minister of erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, praised the efforts being put in by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the development and betterment of the State.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy was participating in a get-together of the cadres of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the residence of Palamaner MLA N. Amarnath Reddy on Sunday. Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy attended the event as chief guest, and interacted with leaders of the NDA constituents — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) — engaging in discussions on a range of issues.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said he had close familial ties with Mr. Amarnath Reddy’s family, and recalled their long association going back decades. He underscored the widespread public support for the TDP, JSP, and BJP, which led to the alliance making a historic sweep in the recent elections in the State.

Drawing attention to the challenges faced by people of the State during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, Mr Kiran Kumar Reddy reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to providing “good governance.”

He said that the Centre was preparing for the release of ₹15,000 crore announced for the construction of the capital city of Amaravati. He expressed confidence that the coalition government, led by Mr. Naidu, would earnestly strive to achieve this objective.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy also discussed the benefits of the Polavaram project, saying that its completion would facilitate irrigation for 7,20,000 acres of new ayacut, marking it as the country’s largest project. He mentioned that once completed, the Polavaram project would have the potential to generate 960 megawatts of hydroelectricity.

