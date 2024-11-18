Andhra Pradesh Govt. is committed to implementing Deepam-2 scheme in spite of financial constraints, says Civil Supplies Minister

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the State government remained committed to supplying three LPG cylinders free of cost to 1.50 crore eligible households as promised at the time of elections, and said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders need not harbour any doubts in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebutting the allegations of YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana during a discussion on the 2024-25 Budget in the Legislative Council on Monday, Mr. Manohar said 40 lakh gas bookings were made as of Monday, and 30 lakh free cylinders were supplied. However, the Opposition was spreading misinformation that the government was looking to renege on its promise of supplying free cylinders under Deepam 2.0, which is one of the Super Six schemes announced by the NDA coalition during its election campaign.

He said the YSRCP was desperately trying to convey the message that the government would give up the scheme by citing the overall debt burden as an excuse, and suggested to the people to be wary of the YSRCP’s propaganda. The present government allocated ₹2,684 crore for the scheme and has already paid ₹894 crore as an advance to the oil marketing companies for the first phase of the scheme’s rollout, he said.

Mr. Manohar said the eligible families could book their first free cylinder between October 29, 2024 and March 31, 2025 and the money paid by them upfront would be credited to their bank accounts within 48 hours of delivery of the cylinders.

He made it clear that the bookings must be done once every four months (April–July, August–November and December–March) and beneficiaries could lodge complaints, if any, through the toll-free number 1967.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.