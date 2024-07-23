Andhra Pradesh govt. introduces Land Titling (Repealing) Bill in Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government introduced the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling (Repealing) Bill, 2024 in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The repealing of the contentious Bill was a major poll promise made by the TDP.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had enacted the Act in 2022 in a hurry, without conducting due diligence and without wider consultations among stakeholders.

Minister for Revenue, Registrations and Stamps Anagani Satyaprasad maintained in the Bill that, “The Act is a threat to the properties of people and places landholders at the mercy of mischievous elements in society. Title Registration Officers (TROs), who may lack sufficient experience and education are only likely to increase disputes during the registration process and other procedures central to the Act. It is likely that TROs and Title Appellate Officers could be influenced by local political leaders, potentially conducting registrations and mutations according to the wishes of leaders.”

Further, Mr. Satyaprasad explained that succession matters would be decided by the TRO, but not civil courts as is required in accordance with law. Granting Power of Attorney for property requires registration with the TRO, which would inconvenience landowners. The approval of the TRO is required for several issues, including for a gift deed, sale, mortgage and others. After buying immovable property, it must be re-registered with TRO and their decisions on property matters are final and cannot be challenged in regular civil courts. Thus, property owners will constantly be under the TRO’s oversight.

Under the provisions of the existing Act, individuals must file suits in the High Court instead of lower courts, complicating the legal recourse process. This is particularly challenging for small-scale farmers who may struggle financially to afford the costs associated with High Court appeals. The role of civil courts has been entirely removed. Any disputes recorded by the TRO can only be challenged in the High Court. Pending law suits must be registered under the TRO’s jurisdiction. If a court ruling goes against a party and the party wishes to appeal, they must first register the ruling with the TRO and attach the corresponding certificate. Without the TRO’s registration and certificate, the lawsuit or appeal will be dismissed or abated.

This Act jeopardises the existing registration system, revenue system and judicial system, bringing them to the brink of closure, said Mr. Satyaprasad.

Further, it was claimed that after land registrations, the TRO will provide the landowner with a photocopy of the documents while retaining the originals. This leads to apprehensions that the government may mortgage the lands of the private individuals to financial institutions (banks) to secure loans without the landowner’s consent.

Mr. Satyaprasad said that the State government has decided to repeal the A.P. Land Titling Act, 2022 taking into account all these factors.

Meanwhile, the State government introduced another Bill intending to reinstate the name of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao to the University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, seeking to undo the decision taken by the YSRCP government to rename the NTR University of Health Sciences to YSR University of Health Sciences.

