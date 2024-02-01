GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh govt. has spent ₹680 crore on advisers, alleges JSP leader Nadendla Manohar

The amount spent on Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alone is ₹140 crore, says Nadendla Manohar; Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should furnish details of the advice given by them and their use to the State in the Budget session of the Legislature, he demands

February 01, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The government has a total of 89 advisers, and the work done by them is shrouded in secrecy, for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation, says JSP leader Nadendla Manohar.

The government has a total of 89 advisers, and the work done by them is shrouded in secrecy, for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation, says JSP leader Nadendla Manohar.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has alleged that the government spent a whopping ₹680 crore on its battery of advisers, including ₹140 crore on Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alone.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should furnish details of the advice given by them and their use to the State in the Budget session of the Legislature commencing on February 5, Mr. Manohar demanded while addressing the media at the JSP office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on February 1 (Thursday).

Mr. Manohar said the government had a total of 89 advisers, and the Chief Minister was not even aware of their names, and that the work done by them was shrouded in secrecy, for which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy owed an explanation.

‘HC taken aback’

Some of the advisers were not qualified for the job, and the High Court was also taken aback by the engagement of such a large number of advisers, he said.

The court had passed certain directions thereof, Mr. Manohar said, and insisted that the government should reveal what were the policies framed on the basis of the suggestions made by these advisers.

Mr. Manohar said the irony was that some of the advisers had resigned from their posts having realised that no one in the government cared for their views.

The government could have availed of the expertise of IAS officers, who were more than capable of giving valuable advice, but the parallel system of advisers was continued for reasons to be explained to the people, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Jana Sena Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.