Andhra Pradesh govt. has spent ₹1,790 crore to clear Aarogyasri bills in 2022-23 fiscal year, says official

3,25,390 beneficiaries have availed of the benefits of the scheme

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 31, 2022 18:33 IST

Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Chief Executive Officer M.N. Harendhira Prasad has said that the Andhra Pradesh government has spent ₹1,790 crore from its own budget to clear the bills this financial year.

In a release, Mr. Harendhira said that 3,25,390 beneficiaries had availed of the benefits of the scheme at the network hospitals in 2022-2023 financial year so far and ₹199.5 crore has been spent on the employees’ health scheme at the network hospitals.

He said that the National Health Authority had not release funds this financial year and no Ayushma Bharat fund was used to pay the bills of the network hospitals.

