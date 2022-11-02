Andhra Pradesh govt. has set the ball rolling to check mediocrity in higher education sector, says APSCHE Chairman

Accreditation has been mandatory for all higher educational institutions in the State by 2024; show-cause notices are being served on colleges which have failed to obtain affiliation from universities

Making it loud and clear that mediocrity is no more welcome in the education sector, the Andhra Pradesh government has started implementing certain regulatory measures to promote quality and meritocracy.

During 2020-21 academic year, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued show-cause notices to 247 colleges for their failure to obtain affiliation from universities in the previous three years.

Acting on a report of its inquiry committee, the APSCHE also withdrew permissions granted to 48 private unaided degree colleges, besides withdrawing 146 programmes being offered in 60 private unaided degree colleges for their failure to maintain the stipulated standards.

In the subsequent academic year, as many as 475 colleges were served the show-cause notices for not obtaining affiliation from the universities. The APSCHE also withdrew permissions granted to 42 private unaided degree colleges and cancelled permission for 354 courses offered at 214 private unaided degree colleges.

In the current academic year (2022-23), permission has been cancelled to 104 private unaided degree colleges after it was found that the institutions had not been maintaining the standards mentioned in the rule book.

The APSCHE has also identified many engineering colleges that have not been performing. In 2020-21 academic year, 48 non-performing engineering colleges were put in the ‘zero admissions’ category, while the number of such colleges came down to 37 in 2021-22. Nine colleges have been identified as ‘non-performing zero-admissions category colleges this academic year.

“We do not intend to harm interests of any educational institution. But the government is clear about its zero-tolerance towards mediocrity. Unless we take such bold steps, we will not be able to achieve the goals,” says APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

Citing that G.O. 13 issued last year has made accreditation mandatory for all higher educational institutions in the State by 2024, Prof. Reddy says that the Quality Assurance Cell (QAC) established by the APSCHE will help colleges improve their standards.

Carrot and stick policy

“Using the carrot and stick policy, we have decided to act tough on the managements which fail to perform,” he says.

Prof. Reddy talks about the Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) undertaken on quality enhancement, NAAC accreditation, National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), National Education Policy-2020 and entrepreneurship, in association with various State universities, a tool kit designed for online teaching and learning, organising trainings, workshops and webinars for faculty on ‘four quadrant principle’ on how to take online classes and the council’s ‘Learning Management System’ platform, a virtual ecosystem.

“Such initiatives will help improve the quality of education in the State,” he says.

Of the total 3127 colleges in the State (in 2022), 114 have got autonomous status. “With constant efforts of the QAC, the number of colleges accredited by the NAAC has increased from 213 in 2021 to 275 in 2022. Yet, there is a long way to go. We are determined to reach our goal,” says Prof. Hemachandra Reddy.