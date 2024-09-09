GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh govt. forms 1,700 teams to enumerate flood damage

People who are not at home when the teams come visiting can get their damage assessed later, says I&PR Minister, adding that the government is committed to paying compensation to every affected person

Published - September 09, 2024 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Enumeration teams assessing flood losses at Kummaripalem in NTR district in Vijayawada on Monday.

Enumeration teams assessing flood losses at Kummaripalem in NTR district in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The State government has constituted 1,700 teams to enumerate the damage caused by the recent floods in the Krishna river.

The teams will comprise a deputy tahsildar, revenue inspector, ward assistant and a policeman, said Information & Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Partha Sarathy.

Addressing the media at the NTR District Collectorate on Monday, Mr. Partha Sarathy said that a special app has been developed to keep track of the damage estimates. “As per our preliminary estimates, a total of 2,50,000 houses have been damaged in the floods,” the Minister said.

“Families not present at home when the enumeration teams come visiting can get their damage assessed later, for which they can seek the help of public representatives concerned. The government is committed to paying compensation to every affected person,” he asserted.

Mr. Partha Sarathy noted that the inflows that were recorded at Prakasam Barrage for several days beginning from August 31 were unprecedented, and said the task in front of the government is not an easy one. “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself stayed on the ground for the past nine days, ensuring that the administrative machinery worked in a mission mode keeping in view the grim situation faced by lakhs of people,” Mr. Partha Sarathy said.

“Mr. Naidu is closely monitoring the relief measures and steps are being taken to rectify any lapses in helping the flood victims,” he added.

The Minister cautioned the people against the possibility of the outbreak of fevers, while stating that top priority has been given to cleaning up not only the flooded streets but also houses. The farmers incurred a huge loss, he said, assuring that the State government would bail them out of the crisis.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / flood / rains


