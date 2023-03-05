Andhra Pradesh govt. failed to bring even a single foreign company to investors’ summit, alleges Lokesh

March 05, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The State government has failed to bring even a single foreign company to the Global Investors Summit that was held in Visakhapatnam recently, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged.

Mr. Lokesh, while addressing a public meeting at Piler in Annamayya district as part of his ‘Yuva Galam’ walkathon on Sunday, dubbed the high-profile event as a ‘fake local summit’, adding that it was ‘ridiculous on the part of the State government to portray benamis as investors’.

Claiming that he had checked the credentials of the investors who participated in the Vizag summit on Google, Mr. Lokesh said, “A company with a capital worth ₹1 lakh was shown as an investor of ₹16,000 crore, while another IT company with a 50-member staff was projected as an investor with ₹8,000 crore.”

Mr. Lokesh said one of the investors was from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s native place of Pulivendula. “By allocating lands to the fake investors, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has plans to siphon off over 25,000 acres of land in Kadapa district. Tomorrow, I will hold a press conference to expose the fake summit in Vizag,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister’s slogan of ‘175 out of 175 seats’, Mr. Lokesh asked his party cadres to achieve the Chief Minister’s target, but in favour of the TDP instead.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that though the Piler Assembly constituency was represented by Chintala Ramachandra Reddy of the ruling party, it had three MLAs — Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, his son and Rajampet MP P. Mithun Reddy, and the Minister’s nephew. Mr. Lokesh accused the Minister of looting gravel and sand worth several crores of rupees by destroying hills and quarrying the riverbeds in Piler. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were creating fake documents to encroach on public properties.

Referring to the unemployment problem in the State, Mr. Lokesh promised to issue the first job calendar in January 2025 if the TDP was voted to power. Promising remunerative prices to tomato growers of the Madanapalle region, Mr. Lokesh added that the Piler constituency would be developed into an industrial zone with 2,000 acres of the APIIC.

TDP Piler in-charge N. Kishore Kumar Reddy and senior party cadres from Annamayya district accompanied Mr. Lokesh.